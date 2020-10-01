1/1
James Lester Maley
1932 - 2020
James Lester Maley, 88, of Palm Coast, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on September 28, 2020. Mr. Maley (Jimbo) was born August 15, 1932 in Arlington, VA, the son of James Henry and Margaret Maley. After graduating from Washington Lee High School in Arlington, he served a tour of duty in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for a time as a bricklayer, after which he went to work for Continental Baking Company selling Hostess Cakes. After 30 years with Continental, in 1980 he and his wife moved to Palm Coast. He then founded and operated Maley Lawn Maintenance for over 20 years before finally retiring. He was a die hard Washington Redskins fan and season ticket holder who enjoyed his football, family and favorite friend, Jack Daniels. Most of all he and his wife Vonnie enjoyed, and were so proud of their five generations of family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, the former Vonnie Tracey; four children, Deborah Thompson, Sheree Lawson, Cathy Ertel and James Michael Maley; six grandchildren, Shane Hilliard, Stacie Peters, Scott Smith, Steven Smith, Chad Howard, Casey Sparkman; 15 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
