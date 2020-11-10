James Lewis "J.L." Bell
9/3/1940 - 11/6/2020
Longtime Seville resident James Lewis "JL" Bell passed away on November 6, 2020. JL was born in Vidalia, GA on September 3, 1940 but lived most of his life in Seville. He learned the value of hard work early in the commercial fishing industry on Lake George as he attended Seville School. He graduated in 1956 in a class of 12 students. He went to work for the Florida State Road Department on a survey crew traveling across Florida. He returned to Seville and married classmate Frannie Coleman in 1963. Together they built a wonderful life. JL operated Bell's Service Station for many years until he went into the fern business full time founding JL Bell and Associates. JL was the first grower to ship fern to Europe on Delta Air Cargo. He operated this business until his death. JL loved his community and was always quick to help his friends and neighbors. He taught numerous kids how to rope and goat tie at his home arena. He raised horses and cattle and was always welding or repairing something while chewing on his signature cigar. His passing leaves a big hole in the hearts of his many friends and family. JL was preceded in death by his mother Glennie Mae Humphrey, his sister Christine Warensford, his son James Shannon Bell and wife Frannie. He is survived by his daughter Jana, son in law Michael Register and beloved grandson Brendan. There will be a private family graveside service with a celebration of life for everyone to be held at a later date.
Donations to the Seville Village Improvement Association. POB 508 Seville, FL 32190 would be a great way to honor the memory of JL. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.