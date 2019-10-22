Home

James (Jim) Little

James (Jim) Little Obituary
James Little (Jim)
October 5, 2019
James Little (Jim) died peacefully at home on October 5th, 2019. He was 79 Years old. He was surrounded by his loving family. His loving wife Celia of 48 years and his four sons along with two of their daughter-in-laws and several of their grandchildren. James was born in 1939 to LeRoy and Albina Heroux Little in Providence, RI. Preceded in death were his parents LeRoy and Albina, his brother Jackie and his sister Joan. He is survived by his wife Celia (Cee) and his 4 sons, Wilfred (Vickie) Little, James (Stephanie) Little, Randy Little and Scott (Patty) Little. Jim was a loving father and very proud of his large family. Jim had 23 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force before extending his education and entering the workforce. Jim had a broad career mastering electronics, mechanical and computer robotics automation. He retired from Nissan North America in the Automotive Industry in Smyrna, Tn. in 1998. After retirement Jim and Cee moved to Florida where he could be closer to the water. He loved to fish and together they had a passion to cruise. They also had several other traveling adventures around the country and even a few abroad. RIP Dad, You will forever be in our hearts and minds.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
