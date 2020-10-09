James Lloyd Lagnore Whinstanley
June 18, 1936 - October 2, 2020
James Lloyd Legore Whinstanley, B.Sc. Hons UWI, P.G. E.M.A., J.P. O.D., was born on June 18, 1936 to Mr. Joseph Henry and Mrs. Grace Amanda Whinstanley (nee Barrett) in the district of St. Mary's, in the parish of St. Elizabeth. He was the fifth child of seven children from that union. James was primarily known as James, James Lloyd or Lloyd. Lloyd attended St. Mary's Elementary School and quickly moved through the different classes to sixth book (class). After completing the Third Jamaica Local examination, Lloyd taught at the same school as a Pre-Trained teacher for two years. This was a very important position in those days, because apart from teaching regular classes, he helped prepare students for the local examinations with good results. It was also preparation for formal teacher training. In 1956, Lloyd sat the Mico Teachers' College Entrance Exam and was successful. This was followed by the Pre-College course which involved studying English, Math, General Science and Latin. Latin was not taught at elementary school level at that time, so he was totally self-taught. Lloyd entered Mico Teachers College, which was his first exposure to higher/tertiary education where the courses were quite rigorous. He chose courses in Biology, Latin and Agricultural Science as areas of specialization. Lloyd's first teaching position was at the Maldon Elementary School in St. James. He taught in the upper school, primarily the 5th and 6th classes. His next appointment was at Brown's Town Elementary School in St. Ann. In October 1961, he joined the staff at Cornwall College, in Montego Bay, St. James, where he taught general studies in the lower school and Health Science/Biology to the fifth form students, who were preparing for the Cambridge General Certificate of Education (GCE). During this time, he never ceased studying, especially in the Sciences. He was such an efficient and responsible teacher that Scripture was added to his assignment! In the mid-1960's, Lloyd studied and applied to take the entrance exam. He was interviewed by the Ministry of Education and was successfully granted the Teacher's scholarship to attend the University of the West Indies (UWI), where he studied the sciences: Biology, Chemistry and Physics. During the summer while at UWI, he was appointed by one of his professors, Dr. Willie Chan to work on a project, studying the different elements/components of the ganja plant (marijuana). Lloyd's responsibility, under the tutelage of Dr. Chan, was to identify the specific chemicals extracted from the ganja plant. On July 30, 1965, Lloyd married Audrey Christine Evans at Saxthorpe Methodist Church in Vineyard Town, Kingston Jamaica. The union produced two daughters: Toni-Marie born in Kingston, and later Laurienne Elise (Laurie) born in Montego Bay, St. James. Upon completion of his studies at the UWI in 1969 where he earned his Bachelor of Science Honors degree, Lloyd returned to Cornwall College. In September 1970, he was appointed Head of the Science Department at Cornwall College, where he taught Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Chemistry was his passion. He was also appointed as Boarding Master of School House. While at Cornwall College, Lloyd was asked by the Ministry of Education to teach pre-trained teachers (In-Service Teacher Education Programme-I.S.T.E.T) which involved providing professional training on the job for teachers across the island who had a college degree. Lloyd has always reflected on his time at Cornwall College as varied, productive and very rewarding. In 1975, Lloyd applied for a scholarship and was awarded a World Bank scholarship to study Educational Management and Administration at the Moray House School of Education at the University of Edinburgh in Edinburgh, Scotland. While in Edinburgh, Lloyd applied for the position of principal that was advertised for a new secondary school being built in Montego Bay. Lloyd's application was accepted and he opened the school on September 13, 1976, where he became its first principal of the only Comprehensive High School in Montego Bay and western Jamaica. The school was named Herbert Morrison Comprehensive High School (in honor of a famous son of Montego Bay, Dr. Herbert Morrison) and was later renamed to Herbert Morrison Technical High School. Herbert Morrison started from scratch. In the beginning, the school was not finished and was not very well equipped. It was wrought with overcrowding, because seating was limited and the space was small. The school started off in its nascent stage with 12 classrooms, 16 teachers and 480 students. Lloyd was faced with students being transferred out to go to the more prestigious schools in the area. With community support, a good staff and eager students, the physical structure grew over time. Herbert Morrison accommodated and received many students who would not have received a high school education in the traditional schools in western Jamaica. He made space for students who were underserved and had minimal options. With his will and steadfast determination, the school population grew tremendously. Under Lloyd's leadership, Herbert Morrison became a school of choice and a force to be reckoned with. Herbert Morrison was and still is well regarded for its achievements in academics, the arts, sports and music. Under Lloyd's guidance, the school produced students who pursued careers in Medicine, Law, Engineering, Education and many other professions. Lloyd taught that fairness, honesty and hard work brings rewards. Lloyd was the principal of Herbert Morrison Technical High School from 1976 until his retirement in 2000. While at Herbert Morrison, Lloyd was elected and served as president of the St. James Chapter of the Jamaica Teacher Association (JTA) and became a member of the central executive. At the end of the tenure he was nominated to become the JTA President, but he declined, giving the reason that he could not and would not leave his school and family for a whole year. However, he continued to give outstanding service to the organization and educational pursuits. Lloyd had always proven himself to be an individual committed to excellence from his earliest days of teaching. He was an integral and instrumental part in changing the trajectory and the life opportunities for countless students all across Jamaica. His belief was "every child can learn and every child must learn," hence the Motto of HMTHS is "Strength and Perseverance." His contribution to education in Jamaica, western Jamaica and Montego Bay in particular, is sterling and incalculable. Lloyd's education expanded well beyond the classroom. He became a counterpart with UNESCO, travelling to several countries working with Science programmes, Teacher Training with the Ministry of Education, writing Science programmes and working with Summer Schools. He relished his time in Cuba, Belize, Guyana and other countries while representing his beloved Jamaica. He was an avid reader and very easily quoted from great works in English Literature and Poetry. His memory was fantastic. With his rich deep voice and unbeknownst to many of his students, he had an unbelievable sense of humor where, he would tell a story that would have many in stitches of laughter. He was very protective of all those around him (especially his girls) and was never too busy to stop and remind his girls how incredibly proud he was of them. His kindness and love were profound. He was coordinated and organized, always well prepared and punctual. He was extremely structured, principled and disciplined. He sang well and was a beautiful tenor and could imitate great singers of the time. He loved to dance and taught his daughters to dance. There are many memories of him taking his girls on the verandah and dancing with them. He loved the saxophone and with the help of Mrs. Judy Grimes of Indiana State University, (who initiated the marching band at HMCHS) he learned to play. So inspired was his first born, Toni-Marie, that she also learned to play the tenor saxophone, so that there were many times when a saxophone duet could be heard into the night. Lloyd was a tremendous public speaker and lecturer, which was all the more impressive because he had overcome significant stuttering as a child. Lloyd received many awards as a result of his outstanding academic achievements and contribution to education. On August 6, 2003, Lloyd was presented with the Order of Distinction, the rank of Officer, by the Governor General of Jamaica. He also served as a Justice of the Peace for the parish of St. James. Lloyd was also a member of the St. James Anglican Church in Montego Bay. Lloyd went by many names; Husband, Dad, Daddy, Stanley, James, James-Lloyd, Lloyd, Joe, JB, Bruce, Grandpa, Gramps, Uncle Bruce, Uncle Stanley, Uncle Joe, Uncle Bonnie, Papa Stee, John the son of Zebedee, Boss, Ninja and Jah Bald Head. Lloyd passed peacefully on October 2, 2020. He is predeceased in death by siblings Demetrius, Phyllis (Mrs. Johnson), Vera (Mrs. Hanson). He is survived by his wife Christine of 55 years, and daughters Toni-Marie McLean (Norris), Laurie Newell (Garth), and siblings Gloria (Mrs. Lowe, England), John Whinstanley (England), Earl Whinstanley (Jamaica), Kathleen (Mrs. Wiggan, Canada), Ruby (Mrs. Wells, Jamaica), niece Arlene Clarke (Richard), nephew Paul Whinstanley (Lorene), grandchildren Nyles, Tyler, Alexia, Jared, Dylan, many other nieces and nephews (grands and greats) and the numerous students who he called his own. Celebration of life services will be disclosed at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com
