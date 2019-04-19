|
James Lynn Brinn, Sr.
October 4, 1933 - April 16, 2019
James Lynn Brinn, Sr., age 85, of Palatka, formerly of Edgewater, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his residence. Born in Scranton, North Carolina, to Clarence and Bertha Mae Sawyer Brinn, Jim came to the area in 1989 from Richmond, Virginia.
United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, Jim was self-employed for many years, an archery expert, an avid bow hunter and enjoyed fishing, boating on the river and the outdoors. He loved his grandchildren, a happy and very funny guy that loved to laugh. Jim loved his cigars.
Survivors include 4 children, James (Jo) Brinn, of Tennessee; David (Susan) Brinn, of Tennessee; Gayle (Ronnie) Woodbury, of Florida and Kristin (Scott) Pisani, of Florida; grandchildren, Dylan (Beth) Brinn, Tiffany Woodbury, Victoria Pisani, Weston Brinn, Colin Woodbury, Cassidy Brinn, Cooper Brinn, and Piper Brinn; great grandson, Nolan Tebo and several nieces and nephews from Hyde County, North Carolina.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Settle-Wilder Chapel with the Reverend Luke McKinney, FirstNSB - A Family Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Monday, April 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019