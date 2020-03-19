Home

James M. Adams


1960 - 2020
James M. Adams Obituary
James M. Adams
Jan. 25, 1960 - March 14, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. James M. Adams, 60, Daytona Beach, who passed on March 14, 2020, Daytona Beach, will be 2 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Living Faith World Ministries with Dr. Tony Barhoo, Apostle, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5 PM until 8 PM today (Fri. Mar. 20,) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Adams was born January 25, 1960 to Josephine Adams and the late Ralph C. Adams, Sr. in Daytona Beach, FL. He was a graduate of Mainland Senior Hgh School and he enjoyed working in the landscaping service. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Ralph Adams, Jr. and Anthony Adams. He is survived by his mother, Josephine Adams; sisters, Shirley Lee, Sharon Williams, and Patricia Adams, all of Daytona Beach,; 3 nephews, Dellevan Lee, Anthony Adams, Jr. (Brittany) and Reginald Calhoun, all of Daytona Beach,; a niece, Alexis Calhoun, Washington State US Navy; 3 great nephews, Anthony Adams, 111, Bryson Adams, and Caleb Adams; a host of other family and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
