James Mack Edwards
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Mack Edwards
December 15,1928 - May 17,2020
James Mack Edwards
Dec.15, 1928 – May 17, 2020
James M (Bud) Edwards age 91, passed away Sunday, May 17 2020 of natural causes. James was born in Highlands, North Carolina, the son of the late Daniel Garner Edwards and Hazel Hedden Edwards. James was self employed as a carpenter/contractor and was a US Army Veteran. He married Helen in 1957 and moved to Pembroke Pines where he lived until moving to Daytona Beach in 2011. James loved fishing, hunting and the horse races. James will be remembered by always being there to lend a helping hand anytime one was needed. James was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents, his brothers Gene, Dick and Albert and his sister Mary Ann. He is survived by his son Jimmy, his stepson Paul, his grand children: Brittney, Daniel, Brandon, Kenny, his great grandchild: Nakai, and his siblings: Haze Edwards, Hazel Rogers, Robert Edwards, Virginia Mae Nix and Frank Edwards. A memorial service will be held in Daytona at the Haigh-Black Funeral Home in Ormond Beach and another in Highlands, NC at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved