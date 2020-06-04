James Mack Edwards

Dec.15, 1928 – May 17, 2020

James M (Bud) Edwards age 91, passed away Sunday, May 17 2020 of natural causes. James was born in Highlands, North Carolina, the son of the late Daniel Garner Edwards and Hazel Hedden Edwards. James was self employed as a carpenter/contractor and was a US Army Veteran. He married Helen in 1957 and moved to Pembroke Pines where he lived until moving to Daytona Beach in 2011. James loved fishing, hunting and the horse races. James will be remembered by always being there to lend a helping hand anytime one was needed. James was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents, his brothers Gene, Dick and Albert and his sister Mary Ann. He is survived by his son Jimmy, his stepson Paul, his grand children: Brittney, Daniel, Brandon, Kenny, his great grandchild: Nakai, and his siblings: Haze Edwards, Hazel Rogers, Robert Edwards, Virginia Mae Nix and Frank Edwards. A memorial service will be held in Daytona at the Haigh-Black Funeral Home in Ormond Beach and another in Highlands, NC at a future date.



