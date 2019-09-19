|
James Michael (Mike) Dreggors
09/10/1965 - 09/12/2019
JAMES MICHAEL (MIKE) DREGGORS, Beloved son, brother and uncle went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019. Mike was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 10, 1965 to Richard and the late Chyrel Dreggors. He grew up in DeLand where he attended Southwestern 7th Grade Center, DeLand Junior High School and DeLand Senior High School Class of 1983.
Mike is survived by his father Richard Dreggors, DeLand, FL, brother Rick Dreggors, Altamonte Springs, FL, brother-in-law Mike Brees, DeLand, FL, nephews David, Wyatt and Leighton Dreggors and nieces Madeline and Caroline Brees. He was preceded in death by his mom Chyrel and sister Sabrina Brees. Mike and his family moved from Jacksonville to DeLand in 1977. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the woods in Northeast Florida and later in Central Florida. He was often so deep in the woods that his dad would have to blow a cow horn to let him know it was time to come home. Eventually he was given the nickname "Nature Boy" by many of his close friends. This nickname reflected Mike's passion and love of the outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, surfing or swimming. While Mike never showed much of an affinity towards organized sports, he was a gifted athlete and competed on the DeLand High School swim team. His favorite activity was surfing and, at one time, he represented Florida in the Eastern Surfing Association Championships in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Mike enjoyed his family, particularly his nieces and nephews and was always quick to offer to take them fishing on Lake Mamie where his parents lived. Mike never met a stranger and could always find a way to strike up a conversation with just about anyone he met on a wide range of topics. Mike loved all types of animals but was particularly fond of dogs. One of his dogs, Dixie, is in the photograph of Mike in his kayak. A memorial service in his honor is planned for Saturday, September 28th at 3:00 pm at First
Presbyterian Church of DeLand with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's memory to: West Volusia Humane Society 800 Humane Society Road DeLand, FL 32720
https://www.westvolusiahumanesociety.com. Online condolences may be made to www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019