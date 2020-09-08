James "Jim" Mitchell

12/27/1934 - 9/8/2020

Warner Robins, Georgia - James Lee Mitchell, 85, ascended into heaven with the angels and his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, September from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Cross Point Baptist Church, 645 Perry Pkwy, Perry, GA 31069.

Jim was born on December 27, 1934 to the late Laura Cantrell and Alva Mitchell in Tampa, Florida. Jim was a loving man who loved the Lord his God with all his heart, soul, and mind as Matthew 22:37 commands us to do. He served as a former Sunday school teacher and Deacon of Cross Point Baptist Church. He was an architect and sole proprietor of Genesis Architecture and designed many buildings, homes, and churches in many different states.

In addition to his parents, awaiting for him at the gates of heaven is his beloved brother, Richard.

Left to cherish his memory is his beautiful bride of 35 years, Judy "Charli" Mitchell; Son, Adam Mitchell; Grandchild; Roman Scot

The family respectfully asks in Lieu of flowers that donations be made to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, 701 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.

It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. James Mitchell's arrangements.



