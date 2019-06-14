|
James P. Gabriel Sr.
05/07/1930 - 06/12/1930
James "Jim" P. Gabriel Sr., 89 of South Daytona, passed away June 12, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family at Halifax Hospice of Port Orange. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Elizabeth. Jim was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Samuel and Anna Gabriel then moved to Volusia County in 1954.
Jim graduated from the University of Scranton and retired from Suntrust Bank, East Central Florida, as Sr. V.P. with 28 years of service in 1996. He was past President of Kiwanis Club of Ormond Beach, a member of the Optomist Club, Civitan Club, Daytona Beach Quarterback Club, University Club and both Daytona Beach and Oceanside Country Club. He was a former Board Member of the Ormond Beach Chamber. Jim was committed to the community of Volusia County and after his retirement he offered his smile, greetings and willingness to help others though Halifax Health Auxillary accumulating more than 2000 volunteer service hours. He enjoyed gardening, reading, sports and the Florida Gators.
Jim was a member of The Basilica of St. Paul's for over 40 years. He is survived by a daughter Susan (Jay) Donigan of Daytona Beach, sons, James (Julie) Gabriel of Port Orange, Peter (Nancy) Gabriel of South Daytona, Mark Gabriel of Port Orange, seven grandchildren; Lisa Alexander, Joni Averett, Garrett Donigan, Samuel Gabriel, Patrick Gabriel, Isabella Gabriel, Ethan Gabriel and seven great grand children. Jim also leaves behind three wonderful sisters, Alberta (George) Burne of Michigan, Mary Claire Fasciana and Carol Ceccoli of Pennsylvania.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jim's family request that you please make donations in Jim's name to the Halifax Health Auxillary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019