James Paul Edwards

Sep. 18, 1974 - Nov. 17, 2020

James Paul Edwards, known to family and friends as Paul, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, at home after a long battle with cancer at age 46. Born on September 18, 1974 in Daytona Beach at Halifax Hospital to parents James and Brenda Edwards. After graduating from Spruce Creek High School, Paul settled in Port Orange and married his best friend, Jamie (Leonard) Edwards. They soon had their daughter, one of his greatest joys in life, Ella Marie Edwards. Although Paul preferred cats, he recently fell in love with their golden doodle Emmy. Paul had an interest in electronics and worked for two electrical contractors until owning and operating his own company "Dolan Electric" in 2018. He obtained multiple master's licenses in the process and was known for his determination both professionally and personally. Paul loved The Beach Boys, Def Leopard and Guns N' Roses; each a different side of a person who loved life for what it was. He had a great ability to "just roll with it". Paul also loved spending time in the beauty of Florida beaches and the mountains of North Carolina and cheering on the Miami Dolphins. He was a loyal friend to many with a great quirky sense of humor that would make everyone laugh. Everything with Paul was an adventure! Paul will be missed as our friend, caring father and loving husband. He will always be remembered for being there to help a friend or family member and was the super glue that held everyone together. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



