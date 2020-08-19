1/1
James Perkins
1948 - 2020
James Perkins
Jan. 4, 1948 - Aug. 15, 2020
James Perkins, age 72, of Ormond Beach, passed away on August 15, 2020. James was born in Kewanee, Illinois on January 4, 1948 to the late Oral and Eleanor Perkins. Jim battled bile duct cancer for almost a year and a half. He also won the battle of bladder cancer in 2016. Jim and his family moved to Brooklyn, NY and later moved to CT. He is a retired teamster and drove a tractor trailer for first National Supermarkets in Windsor Locks, CT. He also drove for Logano Trucking in Portland, CT. Which was at the time owned by the father of Nascar Driver Joey Logano. In 1996 while driving for Logano, he was awarded the CT State Driver of the Year Award presented by the Motor Transport Association of CT, Inc. In 1999 while attending Bike Week he and his wife found a house that could accommodate them and their three large dogs and two cats. He got a job with Rinker, now Cemex. Driving a concrete mixer. He retired after fifteen years. He also participated and won many truck driving (Rodeo) competitions in both CT and FL. His interests included billiards, bowling, golf, NASCAR (go Joey), motorcycles, boating and he was just starting to get good at corn hole. He loved animals. Survivors include his wife, Patricia, three daughters Nancy (Tony) Berube of Ellington, CT, Jodie (Joe) Smith of Enfield, CT, and Sue (Dan) Sandstrom, Amston, CT, eight grandchildren, Samantha, Ashley, Ericka, Collin, Abby, Taylor, Katelin, and Emma all of CT, two Sisters, Pat Jackson of Manchester, CT and Ann Viveiros of East Windsor, CT. There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
