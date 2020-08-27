1/1
James Phillip Cruzan
1934 - 2020
Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and was the youngest of eight children.
He was honorably discharged from the National Guard of Oklahoma in 1953.
James graduated with a Master of Teaching from Central State College in Edmond Oklahoma. After graduation, he accepted the position of elementary school principal in Flint, Michigan. Later he moved to Hollywood, Florida where he taught elementary and middle school and later became the guidance counselor until he retired in 1981.
James retired to Daytona Beach where he enjoyed working at the Silver Beach Club for many years. James was proceeded in death by his parents William and Mary Ann Cruzan, his siblings, and his partner Jim Hagan.
He is survived by his eight nieces and nephews. James was a member of Let's Get Spiritual Community.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
