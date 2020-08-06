James Preston AndersonJuly 17, 2020James Preston Anderson, son of the late Lilla Mae Anderson and Robert Brazel, was born in St. Augustine, FL. James was educated in St. John County Public Schools and graduated from St. Augustine High School in 1977. He was affectionately known as "OB". James attended Bethune-Cookman College where he excelled on the football team. James had a huge heart for family and looked forward to attending family gatherings. Spending time with his daughter, grandchildren and watching sports were the highlights of his life. He dedicated his life to Christ and was a member of Circle of Grace Ministries, where he served as a deacon under the leadership of Rev. Nathaniel Anderson, Sr. Preceding him in death; his father, Robert Brazel; mother, Lilla Mae Anderson and two brothers, Jerry Anderson and Jimmy Brazel. James leaves to mourn his passing, a devoted wife, Kim Thompson-Anderson of Daytona Beach, FL; one loving daughter, JaNeice (Gary) Brown-Grant of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; five brothers, Richard Anderson, Sr., Shelly Brazel and Daniel (Daisy) Brazel of St. Augustine, FL, Isaiah (Veronica) Grayer of Jacksonville, FL, and Rev. Nathaniel Anderson, Sr., of Daytona Beach, FL; two grandsons, Jakari McClam and Hayward McQueen, Jr.; two granddaughters, Jakyah McClam and Heaven McQueen, all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; special nephew and niece, Nicholas Brazel of Deltona, FL and Victoria Anderson of Daytona Beach, FL; special friends, Tony Pearson, Dwaine Fisher, Gregory Henry, Alfonzo Griffin and Ramona Fisher, and a host of sorrowing relatives, classmates, former teammates and friends. Viewing will be Friday, August 7th, from 5-8 pm, at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home. The Life Celebration will be Saturday,10 am, August 8th, Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Second Campus-North, Palm Coast, FL,32137. In honor of the career and life of this former Wildcat football star, the family will continue to keep his legacy alive with the James Anderson Athletic Scholarship at B-CU. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the James Anderson Athletic Scholarship Fund at Bethune-Cookman University, Attention: Office of Institutional Advancement, 640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Please be sure to notate the scholarship on the memo line.