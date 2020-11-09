James Pringle

Oct. 22, 1962 - Sep. 20,2020

Daytona Beach-James "Jay" Wilbur Pringle passed away unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident in Ormond Beach on September 19, 2020 in which his 17 year old son was also involved. He was born October 22, 1962 in Crescent City, Florida son to James Chalker Pringle and Barbara (Smith) Pringle, He graduated Crescent City High School in 1980. Jay joined the Coast Guard where he served as an aviation electrician. He loved sharing the stories of his adventures at sea from all over the world. He left the Coast Guard after 8 years when he started his career in marine electrical engineering. He took pride in his work. Jay met his wife Stacey in September of 2002 when she moved to Florida to care for her ailing grandfather. It was a whirlwind romance and they immediately married and started a family. Jay and Stacey Gibbs Pringle were married December 19, 2002. He is survived by his wife Stacey Gibbs Pringle of Bunnell, 2 sons, Jaymes Chalker and Ryan Curtis as well as brothers Chalker Pringle, Justin Pringle and his wife Heather, as well as his mother Barbara S. Pringle. He was predeceased by his father James Chalker Pringle. A graveside memorial with Coast Guard honors will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Eden Cemetary in Crescent City Florida at noon. A celebration of his life will be held after at the Haw Creek Community Center on CR 304 in Bunnell Florida.



