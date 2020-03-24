Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
James R. Adkins

James R. Adkins Obituary
James R. Adkins
March 21, 2020
James R. Adkins 81 of New Smyrna Beach Fl passed away March 21, 2020. Born in Lawrence County, Ohio, James was a long-time resident of New Smyrna Beach. He was very active in youth sports and served on the Board of Directors of SEVAA where he also coached Baseball and Football. He was a retired timber worker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Barbara, children, Carol Spradling (Greg), Sue LeCates (Richard),David Adkins (Rachael McQueen), Mike Adkins (Theresa); grandchildren, Jennifer Hopping (Jeremy), Jared Spradling (Samantha), Christopher LeCates (Jenny), Steven LeCates, Chelsea Lewis, Shawn Adkins, Cole Adkins, Amanda Adkins (Van McRorie), Hope Adkins ( Kyle McEver) and Brandon Jacob; great grandchildren, Daniel, Shelby, Austin, Logan, Colton, Micah, Hunter, Peyton, Reese, Easton and Kyla; 3 brothers and 1 sister. James was predeceased by his parents, sister and several brothers. At the family's request services will be private.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
