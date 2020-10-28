James R. Wells
October 19, 2020
James Raymond "Jim" Wells, 83, of Daytona Beach, passed from this life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Halifax Health of Daytona. A native of Daytona Beach, Jim was raised in Cocoa Beach and in 1953 received his Electrical Engineering Degree from the University of Florida. He began his working career as an electrical engineer at NASA and then moved over to the Honeywell Corporation. Jim later transitioned away from the industry and then began a career as the owner and operator of a State Farm Insurance Agency in Clearwater, Florida. He retired in 2015 following 40 years of service with State Farm. An avid pilot, Jim would commute on the weekends between his home in Daytona Beach and his business in Clearwater in his private plane. He was a member of AOPA and EAA as well as a member of the New Smyrna Beach Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Jim loved watching any kind of sports and especially Tampa Bay Rays baseball. Jim was also an accomplished musician and played trumpet in a band. He was preceded in death by a son, John Wells and his parents, Raymond Wells and Frederick Inez Byrd Wells. Jim is survived by his wife of 23 years, Patricia A. Wells; three children by a previous marriage: Julie Cluff of Lehi, Utah, Kari Stoleworthy of Franklin, TN and James Daniel Wells of Ann Arbor, MI; four step-children, Jim Alton Cutrer of Palatka, Elizabeth Cutrer-Parraga of Spanish Fork, UT, Christopher O. Cutrer of Easley, SC and Kathy D. Tillis of East Palatka; a brother, Tom Wells of Daytona Bch.; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be at 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 29, 2020 at the New Smyrna Beach Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Dan Pancheri conducting. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Jim's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.