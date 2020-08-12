1/1
James Ralph Fidler
1942 - 2020
James Ralph Fidler
11/06/1942 - 08/07/2020
James "pops" Fidler passed away peacefully on August 7,2020 @Advent Health in the presence of his family. Jim was predeceased by his wife Janet Fidler, brother Bob Fidler and stepson Jack Meers. He was survived by his sister Christine, brother Lenton and children Mike Meers, Gidget Fidler, James Fidler II and six grandchildren(Candice, Howard,J. Alan, Crystal, Brittany, and Shelby). Jim served three years in the U.S Army then began his career with FPL where he spent 34 years of service until retiring in 1998. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many. He will be missed dearly...

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
