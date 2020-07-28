James Ray Webb

July 21, 2020

James "Jim" Webb, 72, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on July 21, 2020, following a brief battle with lung cancer. Though Arkansas born, Jim grew up in Savannah, TN, where his widowed mother moved to be near family. Her boss at a manufacturing plant also owned a nine-hole golf course, and taught 12-year-old Jim how to play – it set the course for his life.

Jim was a proud alumnus of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, TN, where he continued to hone his game and earned a golf scholarship to the University of Arkansas. At the U of A, Jim met his wife, Betty Jo Gordon, but left college early, enlisting in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. When asked what he did in the Navy, Jim liked to say, "I played golf," – the commanding officer assigned Jim as a yeoman so he would be available to play as a ringer in golf matches against officers from other ships – however, Jim did complete a combat deployment to Vietnam aboard a destroyer and was proud of his military service.

In 1972, Jim began working as the head golf professional at Lakewood Country Club in Tullahoma, TN, and then moved on to the Tennessee Professional Golf Association as Tournament Director, where he also served as the senior United States Golf Association (USGA) rules official for Tennessee, having scored the highest level rating on the USGA rules exam. In 1982, Jim was hired by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) as a rules official – moving to Sugar Land, TX. He went on to serve as Tournament Director for the LPGA's Mazda Hall of Fame Championship, and then became the tour's Director of Operations, before moving with the LPGA's headquarters to Daytona Beach, FL, and being appointed Executive Director in 1990 and Deputy Commissioner in 1991. Jim loved tournament golf, and enjoyed his close working relationships and lifelong friendships with players, staff, sponsors, and volunteers in a dozen countries around the world. Later, Jim transitioned to serve as Tournament Director for LPGA tournaments in Augusta, GA; and Las Vegas, NV; before being hired as the Director of Golf for Tennessee State Parks where he worked until his retirement in 2012. Throughout his professional career, Jim was known on the course for his steady leadership, insightful problem-solving, dry wit, and affinity for the rules of golf. Returning to Florida, Jim enjoyed more time to play the game he loved and became a regular at the Riviera Country Club, but he particularly cherished time with his wife and daughter. Jim will be remembered as a dedicated and diligent worker, a loyal friend, passionate golfer, and devoted husband and father. As he reflected on his life, Jim was humbled by the opportunities with which he had been blessed, and, surveying decades of accomplishments doing what he loved, said, "I figure I didn't do too bad for a poor kid from Savannah."

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty; and his daughter, Lyndsey Webb. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Frankie Webb; his brother, Donald Webb; and half-sister, Barbara Woodworth. A celebration of life will be held on August 1st - please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Jim's memory to The First Tee or FCA Golf.



