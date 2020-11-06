1/1
James Raymond Wells
1936 - 2020
James Raymond Wells
Nov. 15, 1936 - Oct. 19, 2020
James Raymond "Jim" Wells, 83, of Port Orange, Florida passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Daytona Beach. Born in Daytona Beach, Jim was raised in nearby Cocoa Beach, where he was known for his outstanding musical ability and keen sense of humor. One of the highlights of his youth was to take the stage as guest trumpet player with Ray Anthony during the height of the big band era of the 1950s. He also was a member of a successful Jazz band. After high school Jim entered into the University of Florida's Electrical Engineering program, where he graduated in 1960. His first job out of school was in Seattle, Washington with Boeing, about as far away from Florida one could go. But his sweetheart Nancy DeLoach was from Palatka, Florida and in time they made their way back to Florida where they had four children. He took up positions with several engineering firms over the years, including Martin Marietta, Honeywell and Sperry. In mid-career he transitioned to the insurance business and became an agent for State Farm insurance, where he worked for 40 years before retiring in 2015. Through all these years Jim kept up his passion for flying, and could be seen many weekends buzzing around the state in his Piper Arrow, getting home in time to watch the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, which he enjoyed following closely. His love of sports, appreciation for humor and musical interests have been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his son, John Wells, his mother Inez Byrd, his father Raymond Wells, his brother Ronnie Wells, and his grandchildren Carrie and David Cluff. He is survived by his current wife Pat DeLoach Wells of Port Orange, his brother Tommy Wells of Daytona Beach, his daughters Julie Cluff of Lehi, Utah and Kari Stolworthy of Franklin, Tennessee, and his son James Daniel Wells of Ann Arbor, Michigan, as well as 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
06:00 PM
New Smyrna Beach Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

2 entries
October 29, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God, family and friends.
Simone Taylor
October 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Wells Family for the loss of your loved one, James Raymond, "Jim", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
