|
|
James Rickie (Rick) Mabe
03/21/1952 - April 9th, 2020
James Rickie (Rick) Mabe, 68, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away at his home on Thursday, April 9th, 2020. Rick was the oldest of four children born to Ronnie and Mary Frances Mabe of Mount Airy, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be remembered by his siblings Debbie DuPree (Bill), Rhonda McGirt (David) and Fred Mabe (Megan). He is also survived by his four children. James Richard Mabe (Erin), Jennifer Mabe Slate (Dustin), Kimberly Mabe Nowlin (Matthew) and Carolee Frances Mabe. He leaves six grandchildren: James and Elizabeth Mabe, Samuel and Parker Slate, and Brody and Brooklyn Nowlin.
Rick was a graduate of East Surry High School and East Tennessee State University. After graduation, he passed his CPA exam and began life as an accountant in his hometown. He changed careers but always stayed in the business industry. He was an avid sports fan, pulling for the Atlanta Braves and the Tennessee Vols. He was a lover of old westerns and anything to do with history.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank 127 Dillon Ct, Johnson City, TN 37615.
There will be no visitation or funeral at this time, but a celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020