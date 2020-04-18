Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Donaldson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Donaldson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. Donaldson Obituary
James T. Donaldson
10/6/1932 - 3/3/2020
of Port Orange, FL passed away March 3rd at Halifax Hospice Care Center, Edgewater. A beloved partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, veteran and friend. Known to all as 'Jim', he will be remembered as a friendly, kind and loving man with a wonderful sense of humor, always willing to lend a hand as long as he was able. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -