James T. Donaldson
10/6/1932 - 3/3/2020
of Port Orange, FL passed away March 3rd at Halifax Hospice Care Center, Edgewater. A beloved partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, veteran and friend. Known to all as 'Jim', he will be remembered as a friendly, kind and loving man with a wonderful sense of humor, always willing to lend a hand as long as he was able. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020