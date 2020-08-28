James T. Snyder, CMSGT

02/07/1929 - 08/25/2020

James T. Snyder, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. If you knew James, he was a true patriot and the epitome of the American Dream. Born and raised in upstate New York, James came from humble beginnings. He learned the value of hard work at a very young age. After his father left the family—James became the sole breadwinner for his mother and siblings, selling newspapers when he was just 6 years old. He took immense pride in his role as a provider, and always made sure his loved ones were taken care of.

James served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves, eventually earning the highest rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He also served as a Secret Service agent, working under 4 presidents (Eisenhower through Nixon).

James was genuinely proud to be an American. He was an active member of The Moose Club, Life Member of the American Legion (Post 267), member of the National Fraternal Order of Police, member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles (Port Orange #4089) and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America (Daytona Beach Chapter 1048). His American pride shaped his fighting spirit, right until the very end.

James was always smiling. He constantly brought laughter and joy to those around him. His ferocious passion for life will never die. He will be deeply missed.

James is survived by his daughters, Mary Lou Ensminger and Jane Snyder, granddaughters; Elizabeth and Katherine Ensminger, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Snyder, mother Doris Hopkins Edwards, siblings; Elaine Incitto and Andrew Snyder.

A visitation for James will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174. A funeral and committal service will occur directly after, at 12:30 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store