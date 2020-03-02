|
James Thomson Laing
February 21, 2020
James Thomson "Jay" Laing, CLU, ChFC, of Ormond Beach passed peacefully on February 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jay was a consummate professional and a true and dear friend to all who were fortunate enough to know him. He served as a representative to the Tarkenton Financial Group as well as a licensed real estate broker for Watson Reality. A native of Massachusetts, Jay was born in Boston, but lived in Florida since 1956, primarily in Volusia and Flagler counties. He was a 1968 graduate of Seabreeze High School and has always been very active in reunion planning and other alumni activities. He also studied speech and theater at Florida Atlantic University. Jay's greatest loves were his beautiful wife, Yuncha, fast cars, fine bourbon and a good cigar. Jay is predeceased by his father Donald Thomson Laing and mother Iva Stevens Laing and a sister who died at 4 yrs old in 1946. Jay is survived by his wife Yuncha, Ormond Beach, his brother Steven Laing, Massachusetts and his step-daughter, Jennifer Plate VanHoy, Lake Worth, Florida. A celebration of life is being planned for April 11th at the Halifax Plantation Clubhouse at 1:00 P.M.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020