James V. 'GARBO' Gallagher
2/27/1945 - 11/09/2020
James V. 'Garbo' Gallagher, 75, of Elyria Ohio, passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was born February 27, 1945 in Elyria Ohio and resided in Port Orange Florida from 1993 until returning to Elyria in 2009. Garbo was a 1964 graduate of Elyria Catholic High School and employed as a machine operator at the former Bendix-Westinghouse Company. He went on to work for Tru-Cut Lawn Service and Kaplan's Furniture. While residing in Florida he was employed at Kane Furniture in Ormond Beach He enjoyed bike riding in the Metro Parks, vegetable gardening, shooting pool, throwing darts in league play and weekly poker nights with family and friends. He was also a fierce supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
His survivors include his daughter Erin Gallagher, sons Jim (Jeni) Gallagher and Chad Gallagher, granddaughter Jamie Gallagher and sisters Betty Ward and Kathy (Glen) Burnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Mary (nee Herman) Gallagher and brother Dan Gallagher.
Private services and burial were held in lieu of flowers.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 North Murray Ridge Road, Elyria OH 44035.
Funeral arangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd.,Elyria.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com
