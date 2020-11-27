1/1
James V. "Garbo" Gallagher
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James V. 'GARBO' Gallagher
2/27/1945 - 11/09/2020
James V. 'Garbo' Gallagher, 75, of Elyria Ohio, passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was born February 27, 1945 in Elyria Ohio and resided in Port Orange Florida from 1993 until returning to Elyria in 2009. Garbo was a 1964 graduate of Elyria Catholic High School and employed as a machine operator at the former Bendix-Westinghouse Company. He went on to work for Tru-Cut Lawn Service and Kaplan's Furniture. While residing in Florida he was employed at Kane Furniture in Ormond Beach He enjoyed bike riding in the Metro Parks, vegetable gardening, shooting pool, throwing darts in league play and weekly poker nights with family and friends. He was also a fierce supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
His survivors include his daughter Erin Gallagher, sons Jim (Jeni) Gallagher and Chad Gallagher, granddaughter Jamie Gallagher and sisters Betty Ward and Kathy (Glen) Burnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Mary (nee Herman) Gallagher and brother Dan Gallagher.
Private services and burial were held in lieu of flowers.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 North Murray Ridge Road, Elyria OH 44035.
Funeral arangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd.,Elyria.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved