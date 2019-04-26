|
|
James W. Allen
01/09/1933 - 04/22/2019
A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of James W. Allen of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away on April 22, 2019, will be held at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. before the service at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. A private interment will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with Military Honors.
James was born on January 9, 1933 in Kendrick, Florida to the late Walter and Thelma (Brown) Allen. James enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the Korean and Viet Nam Wars. He retired as a First Sergeant after 29 years of honorable service. James moved to Palm Coast in 1981 coming from Fort Myer, Virginia. He worked as the Director of Transportation for Flagler County Transportation. James also started the Flagler County Historical Society Bus Tours. He was a member of the African American Cultural Society, NAACP, DAV, and a past Commander of the VFW Post 8696 in Palm Coast. James loved to fish and golf. James is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Anne Allen of Palm Coast, FL; son, James Anthony Allen of Palm Coast, FL; daughters, Wanda Allen Tisdale and her husband Melvin of Palm Coast, FL, Annette F. Twiggs of Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Kaylia Cassandra Cromwell, Cierra Nicole Tisdale, Amanda Elizabeth Portas, E. Allen Twiggs; great grandchildren, Tyler Boyd, Chance Swire, Timothy Swire, Sawyer Sullivan, Elissa Walker. Donations may be made in James name to the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mr. Allen entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019