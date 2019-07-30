|
|
James "Jim" Wolff
December 19, 1948 - July 29, 2019
James "Jim" Wolff, 70, of Holly Hill, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at AdventHealth Daytona. He was born December 19, 1948 in Beemer, Nebraska to Hilary and Marie (Waters) Wolff. He grew up in Omaha, NE, served his country in the U.S. Navy, he was a cat lover, an avid pool player, enjoyed playing dominoes, cards, and loved riding his Harley. Jim was an Electronic Specialist with the National Weather Service (NOAA). After his retirement in 1996, Jim took several cross country rides on his Harley. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Temple of Holly Hill, as well as his siblings, Rita Mary (Gene) Gordon, Nancy Wolff, Mona (Pat) Halpenny, Mark Wolff and Tina (Mike) Mourer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Patrick, Michael and Robert, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, and April. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made in Jim's memory to; Halifax Humane Society; 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach 32124. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019