Rev. James W.R. Thomas
12/20/1935 - 03/26/2019
Our beloved teacher and mentor, Rev. Dr. James Walter Richard Thomas, DC, transitioned from the earthly plane at 6:25 pm on Tuesday, March 26, surrounded by love, seen and unseen. Rev. Margaret Schmidt talked Dr. Thomas through the veil peacefully to Christ by Divine Appointment. Dr. Thomas was Los Angeles' Chiropractor to the stars. Following studies, he was ordained by Crystal Cathedral's Dr. Schuller. Rev. Dr. Thomas founded the Thomas Institute of Metaphysics, Triune Light Center, Inner Dimensions Metaphysical Center, and International Association of Metaphysics while in California. In Daytona Beach, Florida, his I. A. M. chartered the Peoples Church of Divine Prophecy. Rev. Dr. Thomas taught spiritual metaphysics, healing, counseling, and ministerial studies leading to his ordination of 31 ministers. Born in Rochester, New York, he was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Gladys (Riggs) Thomas and sister, Elizabeth May Uetz. Rev. Dr. Thomas is survived by nephew Darrell and Mary Beth Uetz, nephew David and Mary Uetz, nephew Robert and Linda Uetz, niece Karen and Larry Nugent, and niece Barbara Yeager. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m. in Colby Temple, 1250 Marion Street, Cassadaga, FL, 32706. Refreshments follow adjoining the bookstore. A second Memorial Celebration will be held Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m. in U.C.S.S. Spiritual Centre, 102 Aspen Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible contributions toward establishing Rev. Dr. Thomas' hoped for Metaphysical Center in Florida can be sent to I. A. M. c/o Rev. Dr. Philip E. DeLong, President, at 5971 Broken Bow Lane, Port Orange, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019