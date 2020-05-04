Jamie Futch Flick

12/26/1943 - 5/3/2020

Jamie Futch Flick, 76 of DeLand passed away May 3, 2020. She was born at the old DeLand Hospital in 1943 and graduated from Taylor High School in 1961, Jamie worked as a beautician for 50 plus years and enjoyed bowling, She was predeceased by mother Anna Stone Friend and grandparents Jim and Della Stone. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Paul Flick, two daughters Dawn Gamburg and Jody Flick, one son Mark Flick, two grandchildren Rory Gamburg and Savannah Bohn, two sisters Carolyn Denton and Joan (Louis) Robinson and several nieces and nephews.







