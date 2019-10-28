|
Jane Alyson Worthing
Nov. 18, 1961 - Oct. 26, 2019
Jane Alyson Worthing 57, of Ormond Beach, FL passed away on October 26, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1961 in Augusta, Maine. She graduated from Amherst Regional High School and then earned her Bachelors of Arts in Spanish at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Jane worked for many years at Bank of New York in New York City, locally she worked for Intracoastal Bank in Palm Coast, Fl. as a BSA Compliance Officer. Jane enjoyed international travel and vacationing at her parent's home in Maine. Survivors include her parents, Parker & Marcia Worthing; brother, Peter Worthing and his wife Mona; uncle, Robert Diplock; niece, Tanushri Worthing and many more loving relatives and friends. She will be buried at a later date in Readfield Corner Cemetery in Readfield Maine. For online condolences go to:www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
