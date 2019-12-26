|
Jane Blair Cole Reid
December 22, 2019
Jane Blair Cole Reid died with her husband of 49 years by her side on December 22, 2019. In addition to her husband Robert Reid, she is survived by her sons Jeff and Greg Reid; her sister Mary Cole; her nephew Pat Cole and her grandchildren, Austin, Kylee, Erica, Madeliene, Guinevere and Nathanial. She is preceded in death by her parents June Loftus Cole and Harold Cole and her brother Donald Cole. Jane was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Bay Ridge High School and Kings County Nursing school. She became a registered Nurse where she later worked at Kings County Medical center as well as other hospitals. In her profession as a nurse she cared for many people but throughout her personal life she cared for even more people with friendship and compassion. Jane was a loving mother and wife, her thoughtfulness and empathy were without equal. The people that knew Jane will remember her bigger than life personality, her humor and boisterous demeanor. Jane did not have a shy bone in her body and she never knew a stranger. She will be missed. Please join us in Celebrating Jane's life at the Clymer Funeral home in Palm Coast, FL on Sunday, December 29th from 1PM to 4PM. There will be a Mass in her honor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast, Florida on Monday, December 30th at 11AM with viewing at the Church preceding the service at 10AM. All who knew her are welcome. The family of Jane Reid has entrusted her arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
