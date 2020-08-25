1/1
Jane Botts Ogletree
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Botts Ogletree
April 22, 1934 - August 19, 2020
Jane Botts Ogletree, 86, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. Jane, a beloved mother and grandmother, was born in DeLand, Florida on April 22, 1934. She was a graduate of DeLand High School and DeLand's Diamond Jubilee Queen in 1951. She enjoyed gardening and crafts, but is fondly remembered for her love of writing and the many hours she spent documenting the history of the Botts family. She had a nurturing and caring personality, always willing to help a loved one, friend or stranger. She resided for a period of time, 1996 – 2016, in Beaufort, South Carolina where she was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort and served on the Care of the Congregation Committee. She was named
Presbyterian Woman of the Year in 2009 for her dedication to prayer chain notes before returning to Florida. Jane was predeceased in death by her son, Kirk Brian Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Shelton of Daytona Beach, Florida; her son, Todd Jones (wife Vicky) of Port Orange,
Florida; grandson, Cody Jones (wife Lacey) of Gainesville, Florida; granddaughter, Kalie Cassady (husband Patrick) of Orlando, Florida; grandson, Tyler Shelton of Hoover, Alabama and great grandson Easton Jones; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association or to Vitas
(Vitascommunityconnection.org) and designate the Volusia/Flagler area.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved