Jane Botts Ogletree
April 22, 1934 - August 19, 2020
Jane Botts Ogletree, 86, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. Jane, a beloved mother and grandmother, was born in DeLand, Florida on April 22, 1934. She was a graduate of DeLand High School and DeLand's Diamond Jubilee Queen in 1951. She enjoyed gardening and crafts, but is fondly remembered for her love of writing and the many hours she spent documenting the history of the Botts family. She had a nurturing and caring personality, always willing to help a loved one, friend or stranger. She resided for a period of time, 1996 – 2016, in Beaufort, South Carolina where she was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort and served on the Care of the Congregation Committee. She was named
Presbyterian Woman of the Year in 2009 for her dedication to prayer chain notes before returning to Florida. Jane was predeceased in death by her son, Kirk Brian Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Shelton of Daytona Beach, Florida; her son, Todd Jones (wife Vicky) of Port Orange,
Florida; grandson, Cody Jones (wife Lacey) of Gainesville, Florida; granddaughter, Kalie Cassady (husband Patrick) of Orlando, Florida; grandson, Tyler Shelton of Hoover, Alabama and great grandson Easton Jones; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Vitas
(Vitascommunityconnection.org
) and designate the Volusia/Flagler area.