|
|
Jane Campbell Hawk
Jan. 10, 1926 - Dec. 6, 2019
Jane C. Hawk, 93, of New Smyrna Beach passed away on December 6, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born January 10, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kenyon S. and Mary L. Campbell. She was a graduate of Ohio State University where she majored in Home Economics which served her well as she raised her family. While married to the late Roger H. Hawk (deceased, January 2, 1997), they made their first move to Florida in 1962 when Roger was transferred to Daytona Beach to be on the Apollo Space Project working for General Electric. In 1968, they returned to New England until Roger's retirement in 1982 when they left the northeast, sailed down the coast and through the Bahamas, finally making permanent residence in New Smyrna Beach in 1983. She is survived by her sons Roger (Rick) H. Hawk Jr. and his spouse Maggie of New Smyrna Beach, Kenyon E. Hawk of Edgewater, daughter Carolee C. Bavaro and her spouse Nick of Apopka, FL and grandson Matthew G. Hawk of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her twin sister Mary C. Lewis of Columbus, Ohio. Atlantis Cremations is in charge. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019