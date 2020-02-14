|
Jane Denton Sanders Van Tassell
10/25/1934 - 2/8/2020
Jane Denton Sanders Van Tassell died peacefully on February 8, 2020 at Sun City Center, Florida. She is survived by husband Richard Van Tassell, brother Hon. Edwin (Kathy) Sanders, children Clare (Paul) Kirchman & Stephen (Maribel) Todd, grandsons Nicholas Kirchman, Jacob Kirchman, Christian Todd & Abel Todd. Born in Danville, Kentucky, Jane's family moved to Deland in 1948 when she was 14. Jane graduated from Deland High School in 1953. Jane received her BA from Stetson University and MA in English from Vanderbilt University. She worked briefly as a teacher then became an editor for the Orlando Sentinel, the St. Petersburg Times and Raytheon Corporation. It was there that she met Richard, whom she married in 1975. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb 20th from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be on Friday, Feb. 21st at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel, with burial at Oakdale Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020