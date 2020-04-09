|
|
Jane Frances Murray
March 12, 1931 - April 1, 2020
Jane Frances Murray, nee Donnelly, has moved on into the arms of her Heavenly Father. She has joined her predeceased husband, Bob Murray Sr., and son, John, as well as other family members in Heaven. She is leaving behind her son, Bob Murray Jr. (& Paula) of Daytona Beach, Florida, daughter Patricia (& Robert) of Ohio, son Alex (& Shannon) of Arizona, daughter-in-law Christine of Oregon, seven grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Jane was a long-time resident of Pelican Bay, Daytona Beach, and a long-time parishioner at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Port Orange. She was a great mother to her children. In addition to her family, Jane's strong Catholic faith was an ever-present center of her life. Jane had a good and interesting life. She was born in Woodmont, Connecticut, moved with her family to the City of Washington, D.C., where she graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School. She attended and received a degree in education from the University of Maryland in College Park. After teaching for many years, she followed her husband to military postings in Germany, Texas, and Hawaii as a military spouse. She and her husband moved to Daytona Beach in retirement. She had many great friends in this area who shared the bridge table, golf cart, and bible study with her. She will be deeply missed. A Funeral Mass will be held for her at Our Lady of Hope Church at a later, currently undetermined, date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020