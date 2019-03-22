Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Schley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Franzo Schley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Franzo Schley Obituary
Jane Franzo Schley
03/07/2019
Jane Franzo Schley, 64, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, passed away on March 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ronald, of 43 years; mother Theresa M. Franzo; son Christopher; daughter Katherine Schaefer (Todd); granddaughter Haley Jane; sisters Theresa and Evelyn Franzo; brothers Kenneth and Paul Franzo (Janice); 4 nieces; 3 nephews; 4 great nieces and 4 great nephews. She will be remembered for her gentle kindness to all whom she met. She was the best cook that anyone knew and she enjoyed sharing her cooking and baking skills with family and friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.