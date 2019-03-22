|
|
Jane Franzo Schley
03/07/2019
Jane Franzo Schley, 64, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, passed away on March 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ronald, of 43 years; mother Theresa M. Franzo; son Christopher; daughter Katherine Schaefer (Todd); granddaughter Haley Jane; sisters Theresa and Evelyn Franzo; brothers Kenneth and Paul Franzo (Janice); 4 nieces; 3 nephews; 4 great nieces and 4 great nephews. She will be remembered for her gentle kindness to all whom she met. She was the best cook that anyone knew and she enjoyed sharing her cooking and baking skills with family and friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019