Jane Holbrook McLarty
February 4, 1920 - January 26, 2020
Jane Holbrook McLarty, a supportive, helpful, and creative homemaker and more than thirty-year resident of DeLand, Florida went to her heavenly home on January 26, 2020. Born in Berkeley, California on February 4, 1920, Jane for all practical purposes made it to her 100th year.
Married in 1939, Jane was the loving and faithful wife for sixty-one years to Lawrence Leonard McLarty who passed on in DeLand, Florida in January 2000. They originally resided in California until after Lawrence retired when they moved to Florida to be near their son Brent and his family, and their daughter Jan.
Jane enjoyed life, especially nature and animals and of course, people. She participated in social activities including Bluebird and Campfire Girl leader, both the LaCanada and DeLand Women's Clubs, and with Lawrence in the Kadiddlehopper Square Dance Club in Southern California. She was also in choirs and in The Cloisters kitchen band. And Jane was a skilled seamstress since she was a girl, continuing on through the years doing alterations for people well into her nineties. Not just a homebody, Jane and husband Lawrie enjoyed traveling both in the United States and to other countries, but always loving best to be with family.
Jane leaves behind her first born son Gerald McLarty, her daughter Jan McLarty, her daughter-in-law Karen McLarty, granddaughter Sara McLarty, grandson Dustin McLarty with wife Sasha and great granddaughter Amelia. Her youngest child Brent McLarty predeceased her in 2011 when hit by a vehicle on his early morning bike ride. She is also survived by a niece Lindsey Schnelle White, nephews Lee and Jeffrey Schnelle, and nephews David and Vard Whittick, and only one of many cousins, Shudde Beth Fath (104 yrs).
Memorial service to be held at Jane's long time residence in DeLand—The Cloisters, Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. on the Atrium floor, 400 East Howry Avenue, Deland, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, 2020