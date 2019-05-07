|
|
Jane N. McConnell
12/29/1919 - 05/03/2019
Jane Hood Newton was born to Reverend Pierce Linwood Newton and Della Mae Westbrook on December 29, 1919, in Munford, Alabama. As a Methodist minister in Alabama, the family moved every 3 to 4 years. She graduated from Birmingham Southern College on the Dean's list with a B.A. in 1941. From 1943 to 1946, she served as an air traffic controller with the Civil Aeronautics Administration at the Municipal airport in Jacksonville, FL. In 1945, she met Lt. Commander John Milton McConnell who was CO of the Jax Naval Auxiliary Field having returned from three years service in the South Pacific. They married April 23, 1946 and moved to Rochester, New York. Her strength of character was evident in not only marrying a Northerner, both her grandfathers fought for the South, but moving to snowy western New York. Their son, David Westbrook McConnell was born in Rochester February 11, 1947 and then daughter Pamela Jane McConnell was born September 10, 1951. Married to a Navy man, Jane taught herself to swim at the YWCA and how to cook from lessons at the Rochester Gas and Electric. Her artistic talents soon became evident as she became an expert flower arranger and artist while actively participating in the Seneca Methodist Church. Jane and John bought their cherished cottage on Keuka Lake, NY, in 1964 and rebuilt it. Unfortunately, John died at age 66 in 1975. After 29 years in the snow, she returned to the south buying her condo in Ponce Inlet, where she lived by herself for 43 years. She was very active in the Palmetto Club, Museum Guild, Garden Club of Ponce Inlet, Ponce Inlet Women's Club and the Ponce Inlet Art Guild. Her painting of the lighthouse is at the entrance of the P. I. Council Chambers. She died May 3, 2019, at the age of 99. She was a 34 year member of the Westminster by the Sea Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son David, wife Mary; grandson Scott, wife Felica and great grandchildren Connor and Neave; granddaughter Heather Hallenbeck, husband Gary. Daughter Pamela McConnell Hall, husband James; grandson Brian, wife Jennifer, great grandsons Kaiden, Landon and Maddox, grandson Billy; wife Shanlie, great grandson Brexton. A Celebration of Life service will be held on May 17th at Westminster by the Sea Presbyterian Church, 3221 S. Peninsula Dr., Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118 at 3PM. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to Her church, Westminster by the Sea Presbyterian Church.
