Janet A. Hanstine
03/23/1924 - 05/14/2019
Mrs. Janet A. Hanstine of Titusville, FL (formerly a longtime resident of Port Orange) passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 95. The oldest of five girls, Janet was born in Noxen, PA and moved to Florida with her husband, Warren, in 1946. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed the first of four boys, all of whom proved to be the apple of her eye, and her "favorite." A renowned baker, Janet also held a nursing degree, and was a strong force in her family's life as a homemaker. She was a devoted Christian, and enjoyed her Methodist church community through singing in the choir, helping establish the quilting club that still provides many quilts to those in need, as well as years of volunteer work through her church and local schools. Janet is survived by four sons: Fred (Janice) Hanstine of Deleon Springs, David Hanstine of South Daytona, Ronald (Margaret) Hanstine of Edgewater, and Tim (Adora) Hanstine of Titusville; two sisters: Alice (Aldus) Myers and Emily Dendler; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 2 great-greatgrandchildren and many others who loved her dearly. A Visitation for Friends and Family will be held the evening of Friday, 5/17/2019, from 6p-8p in the chapel of Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Drive, Port Orange FL. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 5/18/2019 at 1pm at First United Methodist of Port Orange, 305 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange with Pastor Tom Nelson officiating. Burial alongside her late husband, Warren, in Woodland Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to First United in Janet's honor/memory. To share stories and condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019