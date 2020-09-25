Janet Dance Spurlock
July 24, 1933 - Sept. 14, 2020
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Janet Dance Spurlock 87 of Palm Coast will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach with the Rev. Robert P. Goolsby officiating. Friends are invited to gather with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services Friday at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Mrs. Spurlock, a resident of Palm Coast passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020. She was born in Darien CT. on July 24, 1933 to the late Malcolm A. and Maria (Festa) Dance. She grew up in last working farm in the area with cattle, horses and other domestic animals, which provided her with a valuable supplement to her career as an elementary school teacher. She graduated from Central Connecticut State College in 1955 and became a first grade teacher in the Greenwich CT School District. In l956, she married her husband of 64 years, Barney O. Spurlock Jr. and traveled with him throughout his career moves. She taught in six different states until moving to Palm Coast in 1991. She became very active as a volunteer counselor at Flagler Palm Coast High School, served two terms as the President of the American Association of University Women of Flagler County and was active for many years in the women golf league of Pine Lakes Country Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Lillian Tuttle, and a brother, George Dance. She is survived by her husband, Barney, four sons, Barney Peter Spurlock and his wife Frances of St. Petersburg FL, Christopher Arthur Spurlock and his wife Terri of Westfield NJ, David Malcolm Spurlock and his wife Rana of Gaithersburg MD and Michael John Spurlock and his wife, Cecelia of St. Augustine FL., nine grandchildren, Donald, Sam, Paige, Malcolm, Cotter, Sarah, Vanessa, Luis and Alejandro, one sister, Temple Riddle of Vancouver WA. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the charity of one's choice
. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home