R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, May 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morning Star MBC
Calling hours
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Minister Janet Floyd Wiley


1968 - 2020
Minister Janet Floyd Wiley Obituary
Minister Janet Floyd Wiley
July 12, 1968 - March 30, 2020
Funeral Services for Minister Janet Floyd Wiley, 51, who passed on Monday, March 30, 2020 will be 2 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Evans Smith, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM today (Fri, May 1) at Morning Star MBC and from 1:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Minister Wiley was born July 12, 1968 to the late Lawrence Floyd and Jerry Dean Pagett. She attended Volusia County Public Schools and obtained a Medical Assistant Degree from Daytona Beach Community College. She was a member and an ordained Minister at Morning Star MBC. She enjoyed volleyball, volunteering at Stewart Marchman & Advent Health, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband: Lee Wiley; children: Keedra Speed, Billie Speed, Niya White, Kevin White, Jr., Ja'Quad Simmons (Garnett) and Ja'Quez Davis; siblings: Brenda Daughtry (Steve), Demon Floyd, Rubin James (Jolanda), and Darrian James; 21 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
