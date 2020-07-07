Janet HolzerJuly 29, 1925 - July 3, 2020Janet Holzer, of Holly Hill, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was 95. Janet was born July 29, 1925 in Buffalo, New York. She graduated from Mount St Joseph Academy High School and Canisius College in Buffalo. She attended Fordham University while working for an accounting firm in NYC. Janet entered the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in 1950 and remained with that congregation for 33 years. Sixteen of those were at Xavier University in New Orleans as a part time teacher and in various financial administrative positions. Following her receipt of an MBA from Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania, she was assigned to the Diocese of Detroit as accountant for a parish church and a tri-parish school system. Janet returned to New Orleans for two years to direct a federal grant program at Xavier University. In 1976 she went to Dallas, Texas as a full-time faculty member at Bishop College. In 1979 she moved to Daytona Beach, Florida to accept a position on the faculty at Bethune-Cookman College where she was later appointed chairperson of the Business Department. In 1983 Janet requested exclaustration from the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament and spent a year at the University of Bethlehem, West Bank, Israel. Upon her return to the United States, she accepted a position at Howard University, Washington DC as a full time faculty member, chairperson of the Business Department and lastly, Treasurer of the University. While in Washington, Janet entered the Sisters for Christian Community. Following her retirement in 1999, she remained active in local parish activities, the Holy Childhood Association and with the Sisters for Christian Community. Janet was a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Management Accountant, a Certified Internal Auditor and a member of the American Management Association. Janet was predeceased by her Father, Otto C. Holzer and Mother, Marie M, Holzer (Mittler). She is survived by several cousins, colleagues, neighbors and friends. She gave generously of her time, talent and resources and will be sadly missed by all. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Bill Zamborsky as celebrant. Interment will be later in Buffalo, New York.