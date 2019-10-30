|
|
Janet M. Kingdon
May 18, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2019
Pavilion ~ Janet M. Kingdon, age 87, formerly of Silver Lake Road, passed away Monday morning (October 28, 2019) at the East Side Nursing Home in Warsaw, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 18, 1932 in Perinton, N.Y., a daughter of the late Roy and Jennie VanOrsdale MacIntyre. Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was devoted to her family, her faith and her community. She was a graduate of York Central School and also attended Rochester Business Institute prior to enlisting in the US Army, and serving with the Women's Army Corp during the Korean War. She was proud of her volunteer work with veterans and mentored as a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of the Pavilion United Methodist Church, the Pavilion Fire Dept. Auxiliary, the American Legion and was past Grand Officer of the Order of the Eastern Star - Olive Branch 509. Janet was also known for her love of animals, especially cardinals, which she had a large collection of. She and her husband, Gerald moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL in 1977, where she worked for the Tropical Blossom Honey Company for 22 years as a bookkeeper. Janet then moved back to the area in 2001 after the passing of Gerald. She is survived by her children, Linda (Leonard) O'Neill of Wyoming, Nancy Baltz of Pavilion, Joanne (Ken) Page of Warsaw and Richard Kingdon of New Smyrna Beach, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Hirsch, Codey O'Neill (Ashli), Joseph O'Neill, Joshua O'Neill, Joshua Baltz, Jerod Baltz, Jessica Baltz (Andy), Brittany (Bill) Mogan, Brandon Page, Michael Page, Serena Silvernail and Raley Kingdon; great-grandchildren, Keary (Brooke) Harrison, US Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Hirsch, Alyssa Hirsch, US Army National Guard Private First Class Steven Tortorice, Taylor Baltz, US Army Calvary Scout Cody Baltz, Marine Recruit Jakob Bathrick, Andrew Bathrick, Cecelia Bathrick and Coral Armitage; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Neil (Janice) Kingdon, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Kingdon; grandson, Curtis Laplante; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce (Patricia) MacIntyre and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Duane (Lauris) Kingdon. Family and friends may call on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 12 ~ 2 P.M. at the Pavilion United Methodist Church, 11115 E. Park St., Pavilion, NY, where an Eastern Star Service will be held at 2:00 PM with her Memorial Service to follow, along with military honors. Interment in the Pavilion Cemetery will be private. Memorials may be made to a . Your memories and condolences may be shared with Mrs. Kingdon's family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019