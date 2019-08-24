Home

Dale Woodward Funeral Home and Chapel By The Sea - Ormond Beach
1780 Oceanshore Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 441-1010
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dale Woodward Funeral Home and Chapel By The Sea - Ormond Beach
1780 Oceanshore Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
Janet M. Reed

Janet M. Reed Obituary
Janet M. Reed
August 19, 2019
Janet M. Reed, 78, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on August 19, 2019 at home. She is the daughter of the late Jasper and Margaret Burgess of Geneva, NY. After graduating from Geneva High, she worked at the Finger Lakes Times in advertising and composing. She then moved to Ormond Beach with her husband of 60 years, Ben. Janet loved her family, animals, traveling, and the ocean. She is predeceased by her brother Richard and son Gerald. Janet is survived by her husband Ben, son David (wife Denise), grandchildren Jessica and Jacob, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, Aug. 27th between 10:00am and 12:00pm at Woodward Funeral Home- Oceanfront Chapel, 1780 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32176. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janet's name to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
