Janet M. Reed
April 9, 1946 - October 27, 2020
Janet M. Reed, 74, of Port Orange, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 27, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange. She was native of Volusia County, born in Daytona Beach on April 9, 1946 to Donald P. and LaVina L. (Tidwell) Myers. After graduating from Mainland High School, she later continued her education by earning an Associate Degree in Accounting from Daytona Beach Community College. Janet retired after many years in the banking industry as a teller and loan officer at Security First Savings and Loan in Daytona Beach. During Speedweeks, she sold tickets and programs for Daytona International Speedway. As a lifelong member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, she cherished spending time with her many sisters. She was a long-standing member of the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, and enjoyed Sunday school, choir and church gathering activities. In her youth, she was an avid surfer, enjoyed camping and cave diving in the springs of Ocala and Central Florida. Traveling and visiting family and friends was her passion and gave her joy. Survivors include her husband of eight years, James "Jim" Hendrix of Port Orange; her brother Donald P. Myers II of Daytona Beach, FL; her son Carl G. Anderson III (Debra) of Port St. John, FL; her daughter Tina M. (Anderson) Nowell (Robert) of Port Orange, FL; her daughter Tanya L. (Anderson) Lambert (Thomas) of Huntersville, NC and her daughter Linda G. (Grabe) Jack (Robert) of Naples, FL, and by eight grandchildren: Hunter R. Nowell, Hailey M. Nowell, Carl G. Anderson IV, Hannah G. Lambert, Joshua D. Lambert, Joy E. Lambert, Robert A. Jack Jr., and Lindsey E. (Jack) Clark (Justin) and one great grandchild Ariel G. Clark. She was preceded in death by her father Donald P. Myers; her mother LaVina L. (Tidwell) Myers and her sister Patricia M. (Myers) Buckman. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21st at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, 10 First Baptist Pkwy., Daytona Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Lupus Foundation of America, Florida Chapter, 2300 High Ridge Road, Suite 375, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
