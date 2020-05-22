Janet M. (Gray) Shoup
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet M. Gray Shoup
May 17, 2020
Janet M. Gray Shoup passed away on Sunday, May 17 2020 at her home in South Daytona. Born to Edith and H. Leslie Gray in Washington, PA, Janet was the third of 14 children. She spent her young life on a farm enjoying life with her large family. She graduated from Trinity High School in 1945 and in 1946 she married Floyd D Shoup who preceded Janet in death in 2004. Her youngest daughter, Marcia L Keddie also preceded her in death. Janet and Floyd were in the roller skating business for over 40 years and had skating rinks in Washington, Waynesburg, Canonsburg, and Donora, all in Pennsylvania. Janet assisted Floyd in the business and also made costumes for her daughters who were both competitive skaters. Janet and her husband retired to South Daytona in 1996, where she has resided until her death. Surviving is her one daughter, Linda Shoup Miner who also lives in South Daytona, two grandchildren, Shawn E. Miner (Charlene Kelley), Greensburg,PA and Kylie M. Kritikos (Jason), Donora, PA., one great-grandson, Tanner Miner, Boulder,CO, her sisters and brothers Dorothy Gray Tarr ,Vancouver,WA, Paul Gray (Genie), Columbus,OH; Dennis Gray, Columbus,OH; Kathy Gray Kidwell, Guadelupe,AZ. In addition to her husband Floyd, Janet was predeceased by her 9 brothers and sisters ; Eugene Gray, (Louise); Pricilla Gray Rice Plexnies, Robert Gray (Genie); Lois Ann Gray Pryor (Clyde); Mary Lou Gray Gaus (Robert); Wayne Gray (Donna); Titusville,FL Nancy Gray Siebel, Altoona,PA; Ellen Jane Gray, Washington,PA; and Daniel Gray (Elsie), Duncan,AZ. Family funeral services will be held privately under the care of Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home, South Daytona, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved