Janet M. Gray ShoupMay 17, 2020Janet M. Gray Shoup passed away on Sunday, May 17 2020 at her home in South Daytona. Born to Edith and H. Leslie Gray in Washington, PA, Janet was the third of 14 children. She spent her young life on a farm enjoying life with her large family. She graduated from Trinity High School in 1945 and in 1946 she married Floyd D Shoup who preceded Janet in death in 2004. Her youngest daughter, Marcia L Keddie also preceded her in death. Janet and Floyd were in the roller skating business for over 40 years and had skating rinks in Washington, Waynesburg, Canonsburg, and Donora, all in Pennsylvania. Janet assisted Floyd in the business and also made costumes for her daughters who were both competitive skaters. Janet and her husband retired to South Daytona in 1996, where she has resided until her death. Surviving is her one daughter, Linda Shoup Miner who also lives in South Daytona, two grandchildren, Shawn E. Miner (Charlene Kelley), Greensburg,PA and Kylie M. Kritikos (Jason), Donora, PA., one great-grandson, Tanner Miner, Boulder,CO, her sisters and brothers Dorothy Gray Tarr ,Vancouver,WA, Paul Gray (Genie), Columbus,OH; Dennis Gray, Columbus,OH; Kathy Gray Kidwell, Guadelupe,AZ. In addition to her husband Floyd, Janet was predeceased by her 9 brothers and sisters ; Eugene Gray, (Louise); Pricilla Gray Rice Plexnies, Robert Gray (Genie); Lois Ann Gray Pryor (Clyde); Mary Lou Gray Gaus (Robert); Wayne Gray (Donna); Titusville,FL Nancy Gray Siebel, Altoona,PA; Ellen Jane Gray, Washington,PA; and Daniel Gray (Elsie), Duncan,AZ. Family funeral services will be held privately under the care of Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home, South Daytona, FL.