Janette Marie (Payne) Gibson
1947 - 2020
Janette Marie Payne Gibson
August 4, 1947 - October 30, 2020
Janette Marie Payne Gibson, age 73, of Daytona Beach, FL, transitioned on Friday, October 30, 2020. Janette was born on August 4, 1947. She worked as a caregiver until she retired but was known as a caregiver and nurturer to everyone she met. She was a lifelong member of Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church under the leadership of Pastor Dr. David Allen, Jr. Over the course of years, deep loving relationships were formed, and many came to understand that to know her is to love her. After overcoming her battle with cancer, Janette joined Sisters Alive, an organization that supports cancer survivors, and yet again met "sisters" for life. Survivors include daughters; Tonjali Robinson (Michael) and Charlene Jenkins; a loving and affectionate life-long partner Albert Gibson; grandchildren Jamal Hughes, Arnieas Robinson, Jamoya Hughes, Jamaree Hughes, and Akaya Robinson; and the favorite of all, an adorable great-granddaughter, Mckenzie Marie Hughes. Also cherishing her memories are Toshia Jenkins, a very loving stepdaughter, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, loving cousins, and other family members and friends that her love will live through forever. Due to COVID, a private memorial celebration will be held for family and close friends. The body has been entrusted to the care of Herbert Thompson Funeral Home for further proceedings.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
