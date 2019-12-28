|
|
Janice Ann Brown Garvey
December 20, 2019
Janice Ann Brown Garvey, 82, of Severna Park, MD passed away peacefully in her sleep at Heartlands Assisted Living in Severna Park, MD on Friday, December 20th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Joseph Garvey; brother, Bill; sister, Dottie; and grandson Jesse. She spent the years following her husband's death residing in Spruce Creek in Port Orange, FL. Janice was an active member of Our Lady of Hope, Roman Catholic Church in Port Orange. She spent much of her time in women's groups, including her favorite, bridge. Janice is survived by four sons, William J. Garvey Jr. (Carolyn) of Wellsburg, WV, Sean P. Garvey (Stephanie) of Gambrills, MD, Kevin M. Garvey (Lorianne) of Raleigh, NC, and Scott A. Garvey (Rebecca) of Towson, MD; a daughter, Erin M. Garvey of Acworth, GA; 22 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her three brothers, Jim, Dave, Bob; and two sisters, Moyne and Peggy. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. A Catholic Funeral was held at 10:30am on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD. 21401. The interment followed at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1911 Forest Dr., Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019