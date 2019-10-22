|
Janice B. Davies
Oct. 18, 1935 - Oct. 14, 2019
Jan Barone Davies, born on October 18, 1935, passed away on October 14, 2019 under the care of Halifax Hospice in Debary, Florida. Jan was a resident of Deltona, Florida. She would have celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with her husband, Bob Davies, on October 23, 2019. Jan was the mother of Debi Davies Pringle of New Mexico (John), Liz Davies Lyons of Pennsylvania (Rick), and Mary Davies Vreeman of Florida (John). She was the grandmother of Rob Lyons (Linsey) and Brynn Lyons, both of Pennsylvania. Jan was survived by her brothers Tony Barone of Florida (Jill), and Lenny Barone of Florida (Linda), and her sister Lenora Pitts of Florida. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Barone. Jan had many friends in Deltona, as well as in Batavia, NY and Chalfont, PA, with whom she enjoyed visiting with, playing cards, volunteering at her local library and at the local theater. She loved birds, butterflies, and all her animal grandbabies, and especially her two grandchildren. Jan enjoyed being a matriarch of her large family, and was skilled at sharing stories and family history. She will be greatly missed by all of these people. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be sent to Halifax Hospice Center in Orange City, Florida.
