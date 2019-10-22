Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altman-Long Funeral Home & Crematory
145 S Highway 17 92
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-8880
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice B. Davies


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice B. Davies Obituary
Janice B. Davies
Oct. 18, 1935 - Oct. 14, 2019
Jan Barone Davies, born on October 18, 1935, passed away on October 14, 2019 under the care of Halifax Hospice in Debary, Florida. Jan was a resident of Deltona, Florida. She would have celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with her husband, Bob Davies, on October 23, 2019. Jan was the mother of Debi Davies Pringle of New Mexico (John), Liz Davies Lyons of Pennsylvania (Rick), and Mary Davies Vreeman of Florida (John). She was the grandmother of Rob Lyons (Linsey) and Brynn Lyons, both of Pennsylvania. Jan was survived by her brothers Tony Barone of Florida (Jill), and Lenny Barone of Florida (Linda), and her sister Lenora Pitts of Florida. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Barone. Jan had many friends in Deltona, as well as in Batavia, NY and Chalfont, PA, with whom she enjoyed visiting with, playing cards, volunteering at her local library and at the local theater. She loved birds, butterflies, and all her animal grandbabies, and especially her two grandchildren. Jan enjoyed being a matriarch of her large family, and was skilled at sharing stories and family history. She will be greatly missed by all of these people. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be sent to Halifax Hospice Center in Orange City, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now