Janice Fleming Rowlett
June 26, 1935 - June 3, 2020
Janice Fleming Rowlett passed away at home June 3, 2020. Jan was born in 1935 in Clintwood, Virginia and raised on the family farm along with her six siblings. Following her graduation from Dickenson Memorial High School, from which she received the Citizenship Medal, she attended Clinch Valley Nursing School in Richlands, Virginia. She worked for several hospitals across the region, including those that were dedicated to the care and treatment of coal miners and their families. A tall, blue eyed blonde, she caught the eye of James C. Rowlett at a local drive-in called the Baby Ritz in Pikeville, Kentucky. They married three years later in 1960. Nursing was a natural calling for Jan due to her compassion and her desire to provide aid and comfort, both fundamental parts of her character. After devoting time to patients for fifteen years, she turned her attention to raising her daughters and ensuring the family home was always filled with affection, kindness, and high moral values. Her husband Jim has always held her in the highest esteem, his model in character and faith, his inspiration at work and at home. Jan was grateful for the life and family they shared together. A committed Christian since the age of fifteen, Jan loved serving others in various capacities in her church and community. Jan's love and commitment were obvious in several ways: holding babies in the nursery, working with children's programs, visiting homebound church members, delivering her famous cookies, raising money for the American Cancer Society, or volunteering with Community Hot Meals. She was a treasured volunteer who always answered the call to serve, always putting others first. Prior to her last illness, Jan often played tennis two to three times a week and had a wicked drop shot. She looked forward to watching the Grand Slam events each year, cheering for, and inspired by Roger Federer. Her friendships that emerged from playing tennis were very close to her heart. Beneath her calm manner was a very dry sense of humor and her delivery often left her family in stitches, with wonderful moments over the years. Our hearts are burdened by the loss of such an exceptional, graceful woman and we will strive to live in a way that honors the life she led. The family wishes to thank her friends for the outpouring of love and support through the many phone calls, texts, emails and two hundred plus cards that she received. These personal touches were of great comfort to her during a time when visits were not possible. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James C. Rowlett of New Smyrna Beach, children Pamela Dye (Jeff) of Franklin, Pennsylvania; Wendi Rowlett Trumbo (Robert) of New Smyrna Beach; grandchildren Luke Dye and Emma Dye of Franklin, Pennsylvania; sister Nell F. Owens of Abingdon, Virginia; brother Harry Fleming of Rural Retreat Virginia; and cherished nieces, nephews and their families. Janice was predeceased by her parents: Jonas and Bernice Stone Fleming; brothers Jay Fleming, Harold Fleming, Palmer Fleming; and sister Blanche Fleming Bowman. A traditional viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10th from 10 am – 12 noon, with a service immediately following at First NSB, 200 Faulkner Street, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local church, local food bank or American Cancer Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.